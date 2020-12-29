TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2020. There are two days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 29, 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

On this date:

In 1812, during the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.

In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.

In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”

In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

In 1992, the United States and Russia announced agreement on a nuclear arms reduction treaty.

In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.

In 2007, the New England Patriots ended their regular season with a remarkable 16-0 record following a 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. (New England became the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule.)

In 2017, Puerto Rico authorities said nearly half of the power customers in the U.S. territory still lacked electricity, more than three months after Hurricane Maria.

Today’s Birthdays: Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 86. Actor Barbara Steele is 83. Actor Jon Voight is 82. Country singer Ed Bruce is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 74. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 74. Actor Ted Danson is 73. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 69. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 53. Actor Jude Law is 48.