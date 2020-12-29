Port authority set to move forward in 2021; reports 26 applications for CARES Grant funds

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board at its December meeting approved agreements with three vendors to provide services for 2021.

DigiCom Systems, LLC, provides and maintains the access control and surveillance systems for the Wilmington Air Park. The annual agreement covers software upgrades, hardware maintenance and replacement, as well as technical support.

“These systems are essentially ‘ground zero’ for the security systems throughout the Air Park,” said Dan Evers, Executive Director for the Clinton County Port Authority.

Agreements with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc., (JLL), and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, LLP, also were approved by the board.

The agreement with JLL is for representing the Clinton County Port Authority in real estate transactions at, and marketing of, the Wilmington Air Park. The board engaged Vorys to provide legal counsel the Port Authority. Both firms have been with the Port Authority for several years.

“We believe we derive significant benefit from the JLL engagement,” said Evers. “In 2020, leases for approximately 376,000 square feet of space, as well as three ramp space agreements, were successfully negotiated.”

Beyond that, he noted that the Port Authority receives substantial market intelligence from JLL, as well as collaboration in the development of marketing strategies that extend beyond just listing the real estate. Many of the additional services received are at no cost to the Port Authority.

The Vorys firm has represented the Port Authority since its inception and continues to provide counsel on a breadth and depth of topics.

Staff reports focused on the collection and review of Clinton County Community CARES Grant applications.

Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director, indicated that over 100 unique inquiries were fielded with regard to the grant program.

“We received 26 applications for the $250,000 available in the program,” she said. “An additional three calls have come in since the program deadline, and we are discussing the Emergency Loan Fund with those businesses.”

She said recommendations for grant awards would be presented to the Board of County Commissioners, with awards to follow after that.

Port Authority staff also reported that work continues on a new economic development website, which was shared in its current stage of development. Representatives from the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio visited the Wilmington Air Park during the last weeks, and several virtual and in-person meetings were attended by CCPA staff.

In other business, the Port Authority Board approved payment of bills, amended the 2020 budget for the end of the year, and made appropriations for 2021. It also adopted its 2021 meeting schedule, choosing to keep its meeting on the second Thursday of each month, at 9 a.m.

For the foreseeable future, these meetings will remain virtual. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by the County, City and the CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the County, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was recently named the Best Airport in Ohio. The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces earlier this year. Learn more at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/PortAuthority.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CC-Port-Authority-logo.jpg

Reports 26 applications for CARES Grant funds