Share your thoughts with CC History Center: survey part of 5-year strategic plan

The Clinton County History Center needs your opinion! Give them your thoughts and you could win $100 to the historic General Denver Hotel & Restaurant.

The Board of Trustees of the Clinton County Historical Society alongside Executive Director Shelby Boatman are pleased to share they are in the process of developing a five-year strategic plan to better serve the community and assess the organization, since its incorporation in 1948.

The Society is inviting the entire community to share their opinion on topics such as membership, activities, programming, future communication, and more by way of an online survey.

Community members can complete the survey online at https://clintoncountyhistory.org/strategic-planning-survey/ and enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the General Denver Hotel & Restaurant — historically named after Brigadier General James W. Denver who resided in the Society’s current museum home.

All survey responses are anonymous.

The Clinton County History Center is located at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington and houses a local history museum as well as genealogy research library. They are currently closed for the 2020 winter season but will be reopening to the public in March 2021 with new exhibits and temporary displays.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CCHS-logo.jpg The Clinton County History Center in downtown Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_museum.jpg The Clinton County History Center in downtown Wilmington. Submitted photo

Survey part of 5-year strategic plan