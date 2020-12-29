Local Briefs: WCS board to meet; Pickering earns Capital honors

WCS board sets meeting

The organizational meeting of the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will be held at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the board offices offices at 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Pickering earns honor

Capital University has recognized Hannah Pickering of Lees Creek for earning a spot on the President’s List with at least a 3.85 GPA during fall 2020.