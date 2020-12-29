WPD investigates stabbing incident, makes drug arrests

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• On Dec. 27 at about 11:44 a.m. a felonious assault — a stabbing — was reported at the apartments on Brownberry Drive. Police report the victim, a 40-year-old female, had an apparent injury. Police stated that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries; she was treated at CMH and later released. No one has been arrested at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

• On Dec. 25 at 2:48 p.m. at East Truesdell and S. Walnut Streets, a woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from WPD. Police said she had a syringe and a silver spoon in her bra, a loaded syringe in her purse, and suspected narcotics in her possession. She was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

• On Dec. 26 at around 8:49 p.m. a man was arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments at Charles and Doan Streets in Wilmington. Police say they stopped the suspect in a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer, and a syringe was in the car.

• On Dec. 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m. a person told police that around $200 worth of copper wire was stolen from a work truck at Columbus and N. Wall Streets. The copper was not secure and was in a bucket in the service part of the truck. The victim advised he would contact a nearby company to see if security camera footage was available.

• A woman was arrested for trespassing and theft of children’s toys on Dec. 24 at 6:15 p.m. at a store on Progress Way.

• On Dec. 21 at around 8:36 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street in Wilmington, a suspect was charged with possession of narcotics — “1 gram amphetamines/methamphetamines” — in a 2009 Ford Fusion.

• On Dec. 23 at about noon, a business in the 300 block of East Main Street reported a shoplifting incident by a known suspect.

• Police made a vehicle stop of a Ford Ranger for a stop sign violation at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Grant St. and Hawley Ave. and discovered suspected narcotics in the vehicle — one clear bag of a crystal substance.

