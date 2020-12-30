Wilmington sets public meeting on Rombach paving project

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Wilmington City Council will hold a public meeting regarding the Rombach Avenue Paving Project.

It will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., according to a news release from the city.

Attendees must register their intention with the Clerk of Council no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting.

This will provide the opportunity for all parties to have the opportunity to be heard and allot the appropriate amount of time for the meeting.

