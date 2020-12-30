Police: Local man with stolen truck caught

HIGHLAND CO. — A Clinton County man driving a stolen pickup truck is facing charges after allegedly trying to ram a Lynchburg police cruiser, damaging headstones in a cemetery and leading officers on a chase that lasted about two hours Monday, Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner said.

Joshua W. Dennis, 32, who Warner said had been living with his mother in Clinton County, was facing initial charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding. Warner said more charges are likely when he presents the case to an upcoming grand jury.

The Lynchburg Police Department received a call around 3 p.m. Monday from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office stating that there was a pickup truck in town with license plates matching a black 2007 Dodge extended cab pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Clinton County.

Warner said the pickup truck was located in a private yard on Broadway Street in Lynchburg.

When a police officer approached the truck in a police cruiser, Warner said Dennis put the truck in drive and attempted to ram the cruiser, but was not successful because the truck could not get traction in the muddy yard. The officer backed his cruiser up and began a pursuit through the village, Warner said.

The pursuit traveled through yards, ditches and a fence at the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. Warner said the pickup truck became disabled after running over several headstones, then Dennis fled on foot.

Dennis fled outside the village into a wooded area and then back into the village. He was captured after about two hours following a pursuit that also involved the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Warner said a helicopter from the OSHP spotted Dennis and he was taken into custody in an area near Park Avenue.

Dennis was transported to the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro.

During an arraignment Tuesday in Hillsboro Municipal Court, bond for Dennis was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, according to online records.

Allegedly tried to ram police cruiser, damaged headstones