Seeing 2020 (Oct-Dec.) and charging into 2021

This is Part 4 of the News Journal’s 4-part annual Year in Review of selected local stories and photos.
OCTOBER
WC ag program earns honor
WILMINGTON — “Wilmington College’s course of study in agriculture has earned yet another accolade as Learn.Org ranked WC third in the nation for ‘Best Agriculture Degrees’ for 2020-21. Learn.org evaluates schools on factors ranging from degree options, tuition costs and graduation rates to how schools provide their students with experiential learning opportunities.”
No HoliDazzle this year
WILMINGTON — “There will be no HoliDazzle parade in 2020. ‘After our board talked it through, there were just too many questions we couldn’t answer,’ explained Myron Hale, Main Street Wilmington Board Chair. ‘There is still a state mandate in effect that says no parades. No matter how we tried to re-configure the parade and the crowd, there was just no way to do it’.”
New housing is needed
WILMINGTON — “A detailed housing study as well as a new county comprehensive plan will get financial support from the Board of Clinton County Commissioners, who called the projects investments. At an appointment this week with county commissioners, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert said, ‘I think all of you have heard at one time or another from realtors, from individuals in the community about the need for residential development in this county’.”
Blan wins playoff game
BLANCHESTER — “Three touchdowns in 3:11 of the fourth quarter turned Blanchester’s first home playoff game in 14 years into a rout, as the Wildcats defeated Madison Plains 55-33 Saturday night.”
Haines icon of the arts
“The spirit of a local icon with a passion for music, theater, students and his community will live on in the countless lives he touched. Steven Haines died Wednesday at age 70 after a long illness.
“A 1968 graduate of Wilmington High School, Haines was well-known for his involvement with music and the arts.”
Passing of Coach Craycraft
“East Clinton High School girls basketball coach Jeff Craycraft died suddenly. He was preparing for his fourth season as head coach of the Lady Astros, a season he had been looking forward to for many months.”
Bates named WC president
WILMINGTON — “Wilmington College will begin its second 150 years in January with Dr. Trevor M. Bates as its 19th president. He described the opportunity as ‘the greatest honor of my professional life’. The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday the successful completion of WC’s presidential search by naming Bates, the chief academic officer at Mercy College of Ohio, to lead the College into the future.”
— — —
NOVEMBER
Nutrien Ag eyes new facility
UNION TWP. — “Wanting something more state-of-the-art, Nutrien Ag Solutions plans to develop a new agricultural retail facility at the intersection of Gleason and Prairie Roads northeast of Wilmington. On a 20-acre lot, it will include three buildings — dry fertilizer, warehouse, and office — plus a 1-million-gallon liquid fertilizer tank, along with site improvements such as a detention pond and a contained loading area.
All election issues pass
Seven tax renewal questions and a local liquor option all received voter approval on the general election ballots in Clinton County.
$16.8M gift for college
WILMINGTON — “Wilmington College’s students of today and tomorrow are once again the beneficiaries of alumni generosity resulting from a nearly lifelong relationship with the institution. The College has received another record-breaking gift — $16.8 million from the estate of a 1950s era graduate [anonymously]— only months after receiving a then-record $13.5 million estate gift.
WC campus shut down
WILMINGTON — “Wilmington College has achieved success so far in limiting the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus — and wants to keep it that way. As such, the remainder of most fall semester classes will be presented online after Friday, Nov. 20.
“College officials reasoned that bringing the entire student body back for two days this Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 23 and 24) and then again following the five-day Thanksgiving recess (Nov. 25-29) might present an elevated risk at what, for many, is the most academically critical time of the term.
— — —
DECEMBER
Another EC tragic loss
“East Clinton Local Schools suffered its second unimaginable loss in as many months with the passing of Director of Athletics and Assistant Principal Jim Marsh, just weeks after EC girls basketball coach Jeff Craycraft died suddenly Oct. 27.”
Miko makes bust
WILMINGTON — “The Wilmington Police Department’s new K9 officer made his first bust. Miko, who started his tour of duty with Officer Jordan Ianson on Nov. 25, sniffed out narcotics during a traffic stop.”
Guilty verdict, 20 years
WILMINGTON — A local man pled guilty to four of 20 charges related to a two-vehicle accident that injured a teacher and her three children in 2019. Justin Lemmings would later be given a 20-year prison sentence.
8 more COVID deaths
“Eight more Clinton Countians have died from COVID-19, the Clinton County Health District reported Monday morning. Sixteen local residents have now died from coronavirus-related causes within an 18-day period. “As of Sunday afternoon, the CCHD reported there have been 1,784 local cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 620 active cases including 21 new hospitalizations in the past week.”
CVS crasher indicted
WILMINGTON — Michael Eli Current, 35, was charged with two counts of felony 3 aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of felony 4 vehicular assault, and one count of misdemeanor 1 driving under the influence for the August incident in which his SUV crashed into the CVS store and he then led a foot chase.
Vaccines received
WILMINGTON — “The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, prompting the district’s director of nursing to remark she was ‘beyond thrilled’ and that it made for an early Christmas.”