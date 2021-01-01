Home heating help is available

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply online at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or in-person at Community Action, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining.

The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them to visit:

• Copies of most current heating AND electric bills

• Proof of income for past 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth Certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

• Photo ID of applicant

For more information about the Winter Crisis program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800-282-0880.