Community Calendar: Drive-Thru Santa to benefit CM Band

Thursday, Jan. 7

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, meets at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, discussing “The Last Kingdom” by Bernard Cornwell. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library. If new Covid restrictions should be in effect by then, current members will be notified by phone that the group will not meet.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

• Wilmington monthly blood drive sponsored by CMH Regional Health System is Wednesday, Jan. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.