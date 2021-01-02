Ohio two-day total of new COVID-19 cases 14,293; cumulative total now over 714,000

COLUMBUS – The state’s two-day total of positive COVID-19 cases was 14,293, according to the Ohio Department of Health. This number captures reported positive cases from Friday, Jan. 1 and today (Saturday). The daily average for cases reported for the past seven days is 7,144 cases.

The data compiled by ODH also shows 55 deaths and 299 new hospitalizations were reported during this twoday period. The daily average for deaths reported for the past seven days is 77. The daily average for hospitalizations reported during the past seven days is 303.

More information on the overall numbers can be found on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Screenshot-76-.jpg Ohio Dept. of Health