U.S. Rep. Stivers sworn in for 6th term

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) was sworn in Sunday as a member of the 117th Congress representing the 15th Congressional District of Ohio. The 15th is made up of 12 counties including all of Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, and parts of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.

“It’s an honor to serve the people of the 15th District, and I’m ready to work. From ensuring our nation recovers from the pandemic and getting our economy back on track, to addressing out-of-control government spending, there’s plenty to be done,” Stivers stated in a news release. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to improve the lives of the hardworking families across America.”

Stivers, a veteran himself, advanced several pieces of legislation in the 116th Congress in support of the men and women who serve our nation. This includes efforts to reduce veteran homelessness, improve maternal health outcomes among female veterans, and support the mental health of servicemembers. Such efforts will remain a priority in the new Congress.

Stivers is also a long-time sponsor of a Balanced Budget Amendment, and will continue to prioritize putting the nation’s fiscal house in order as the national debt eclipses $27 trillion. He will likewise focus on pro-growth policies that will help people get back to work and return the economy to the historic strength experienced prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is Stivers’ sixth term in Congress. He has also served for over 34 years in the Ohio Army National Guard and was recently promoted to the rank of Major General.

Stivers https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Steve-Stivers.jpg Stivers