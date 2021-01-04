Decisions handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 21, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020:

• Douglas Schubert, 27, of Morrow, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 18, 2020 to Sept. 18, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Schubert must take part in supervision. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted immediately. Additional charges O.V.I.-low blood test and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Antwan Morris, 25, of Wilmington, three counts of aggravated menacing, sentenced to 90 days in jail. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Lynzie Grooms, 34, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (71 days suspended). Grooms must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Steven Pope, 43, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $150. Pope must commit no similar offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of criminal tool possession and trespassing were dismissed.

• Josh Carver, 30, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), operator’s licenses suspended from Sept. 9, 2020 to Sept. 9, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Carver must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Michael Weisenberger, 32, of Wilmington, failure to comply, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Weisenberger must complete 15 hours of community service and must commit no further offenses for one year.

• Katie Ford-Delay, 32, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ford-Delay must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Matthew Botts, 31, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Botts must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Jerrika Gilbert, 34, of Lynchburg, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to contorl, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $550, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gilbert must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marijuana possession charge and a second O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

