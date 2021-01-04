Firearm-in-vehicle offenses, breaking-and-entering make list of Clinton County indictments

WILMINGTON — Three people are indicted with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle in Clinton County, a fourth-degree felony charge.

Casey Joe Hines, 40 of Wilmington, is indicted with two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Daniel L. Dunnings, 62 of Selma, Alabama, is indicted with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Autumn B. Napier, 34 of Cincinnati, is indicted with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted recently by a Clinton County Grand Jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

Gabriel A. Adams, 36 of Port William, is indicted with breaking and entering, and with theft from a person in a protected class.

Gabriel A. Adams, 36 of Port William, is indicted with four counts of receiving stolen property.

Daniel Ray Brewer Jr., 47 of Wilmington, is indicted with breaking and entering, and with theft from a person in a protected class.

Anne M. Powell, 37 of the Wilmington area, is indicted with complicity to breaking and entering, and with theft from a person in a protected class.

Benjamin T. Benningfield, 30 and whose address is listed as at large, is indicted with breaking and entering, and with theft from a person in a protected class.

Christopher L. Conger, 29 of Wilmington, is indicted with forgery, theft, and petty theft.

Jessie R. Lytle, 27 of the Sabina area, is indicted with receiving stolen property, and with petty theft.

John A. Croy, 51 of the Sardinia area, is indicted with forgery, theft, and with receiving stolen property.

Samantha K. Shannon, 35 and whose address is listed as at large, is indicted with violating verification of current address of residence, school or place of employment.

Jason K. Saunders, 33 of Martinsville, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Douglas Lee Brooks, 38 of New Vienna, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Gregory S. Bobbitt, 26 of Blanchester, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Earl Hamm, 58 of the Blanchester area, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

William B. Smithson, 43 of the Wilmington area, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

Patricia L. Williams, 51 of the Wilmington area, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

Patsy Daniels, 46 of the Midland area, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

