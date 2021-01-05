Oh, baby! What a journey for couple and first baby born at CMH in 2021

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the new year will have quite a story to tell during his lifetime.

CMH rang in 2021 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19.75 inches, Liam was born to Jaqueline and Donald on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 2:57 p.m.

Donald recently discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and he and Jaqueline were traveling from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina to their new home in Illinois when Jaqueline’s water broke on I-71.

After some Googling, they ended up finding CMH, the closest hospital on their road trip home.

“We were released from our doctor in North Carolina to travel, but little Liam had different plans,” said Mom. “We ended up in Ohio and we are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital for taking such good care of us and making this experience special for our family.”

“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Dr. Jessica Katz. “It is one of our great privileges to help families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way and this one will be a memorable.”

CMH is “committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region — and those just passing through.”

New parents Jaqueline and Donald with baby Liam at CMH. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_FirstBabyLiam-2.jpg New parents Jaqueline and Donald with baby Liam at CMH. Submitted photo