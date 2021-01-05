First day on the job for Wilmington College president

Dr. Trevor Bates, Wilmington College’s 19th president, enjoyed his first official day on campus with a full calendar of Zoom meetings, phone calls, visiting various administrative offices and meeting a handful of staff and students. Classes start January 20.
