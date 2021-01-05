First day on the job for Wilmington College president

Dr. Trevor Bates, Wilmington College’s 19th president, enjoyed his first official day on campus with a full calendar of Zoom meetings, phone calls, visiting various administrative offices and meeting a handful of staff and students. Classes start January 20.

Dr. Trevor Bates, Wilmington College’s 19th president, enjoyed his first official day on campus with a full calendar of Zoom meetings, phone calls, visiting various administrative offices and meeting a handful of staff and students. Classes start January 20. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Trevor_Bates_horiz.jpg Dr. Trevor Bates, Wilmington College’s 19th president, enjoyed his first official day on campus with a full calendar of Zoom meetings, phone calls, visiting various administrative offices and meeting a handful of staff and students. Classes start January 20. Submitted photo