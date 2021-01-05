3 more Clinton County coronavirus-related deaths reported

Coronavirus-related deaths of two Clinton Countians were reported Tuesday afternoon — a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s — as well as another death reported Monday night of a man in his 80s.

This brings the total of local deaths to 41. These are the first coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county since two were reported Dec. 21.

Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer said that active cases have dropped by 73 since last week.

The latest Clinton County COVID-19 dashboard shows there have been 2,461 total cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 532 active cases, and two new hospitalizations in the past week.

Statewide

Ohio on Tuesday afternoon’s dashboard reported there have been a total of 735,003 cases in the state since the pandemic began, with 9,247 total deaths.

There have been 39,650 hospitalizations with 6,022 ICU admissions.

“As of Sunday, 61 percent of nursing homes received their first visit from a pharmacy to receive their vaccines — those who wanted to receive the vaccine were able to get it,” Gov. Mike DeWine at Tuesday’s briefing. “But only 40 percent of staff have been taking the vaccine when it’s offered. With residents, it is around 75 to 80 percent.”

Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy appeared remotely and encouraged residents and staff at nursing facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

DeWine added, “Beginning Friday, many at nursing homes who received their first dose will begin receiving their second dose. Those who didn’t choose to receive a dose in the first round can get their first dose then. Afterward, it could be a while before there is another chance for the vaccine.”

Also during DeWine’s briefing, some Ohioans were shown (via remote) receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations and demonstrating how quick and painless the process is.

He reiterated that three major goals of vaccinations in the opening phases are to: Save lives and protect the most vulnerable; protect those who protect us in the healthcare field; and, get kids back in school by March 1.

The State of Ohio's COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday afternoon.

County’s cases down 73 from prior week