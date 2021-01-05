Sheriff’s deputies report several arrests

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A female subject was charged by deputies with alleged disorderly conduct, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing in regards to an incident at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27. According to the report, the suspect had threatened multiple subjects at a Steele Court residence in New Vienna with a knife and was being disorderly. A 19-year-old male resident was listed as the victim.

• Deputies charged a Blanchester male for alleged drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop around Shull and Wisby Roads at 1:28 a.m. on Dec. 23. According to the report, the stop was conducted for fictitious plates. The driver was found to have suspended license and the passenger was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with residue. The vehicle also contained drugs and drug paraphernalia including a hypodermic syringe.

• At 9:42 a.m. on Dec. 24, deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants at a South College Street residence in Sabina/Richland Township. According to the report, “while at the residence a male subject provided false identification.” No further details were listed in the deputy’s report. According to Clinton County Municipal Court reports, a Sabina male was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• On Dec. 28, deputies responded to an unresponsive male on McCune Road. According to the report, the male subject had “other major injury” but no weapons were believed to have been involved. The report also indicates drugs and alcohol weren’t involved. No further details were listed in the report.

• Deputies responded to an alleged assault at 8:27 p.m. on Dec. 22 at a South Sugartree Street residence in Clarksville. A 40-year-old male was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries caused by an acquaintance.

• On Dec. 23, deputies responded to Brown Road in Washington Township in reference to a welfare check and possible child endangerment. According to the report, it was in reference to “a child in a video sitting on her father’s lap while he was driving on the road.” The report does indicate drugs or alcohol were not involved. No further details were listed.

• At 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, deputies responded to an alarm at the 200 block of Nicely Road in Midland. According to the report, deputies found the residence had been broken into. The report lists photographic equipment valued at $200 as the stolen item. A 33-year-old Centerville female is listed as the victim.

• At 9:57 a.m. on Dec. 28, a 40-year-old Midland male reported his 2007 black Dodge Ram 1500 truck was stolen overnight. The truck was stolen from the victim’s residence on Doak Road, according to the report.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

