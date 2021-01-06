Community Action honors several

WILMINGTON — Denise Stryker has served faithfully on the Clinton County Community Action Board of Trustees for a term of 14 years.

During this time her input and dedication to the agency has been appreciated, and she was recently awarded a plaque to help show that appreciation.

Clinton County Community Action recently presented years of service awards to staff who had reached milestones of years that they have been employed with the agency:

• Stella Cramer, Senior Center Director, 35 years

• Becky Boris, Deputy HEAP Coordinator, 15 years

• Anita Bates, Supervisor/Family Services Administrator Head Start, 20 years

• Richard Williams, driver for the senior programs, 30 years

• Jonda McCarren, Supportive Services for the senior programs, 10 years

• Brian Garber, Site Coordinator for the senior center, 10 years

Denise Stryker receives her plaque from Jane Newkirk of Community Action. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_stryker.jpg Denise Stryker receives her plaque from Jane Newkirk of Community Action. Service awards were given to staff that had reached milestones. Clockwise from top left are Becky Boris, Anita Bates, Brian Garber, Jonda McCarren, Richard Williams and Stella Cramer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_composite.jpg Service awards were given to staff that had reached milestones. Clockwise from top left are Becky Boris, Anita Bates, Brian Garber, Jonda McCarren, Richard Williams and Stella Cramer. Submitted photos