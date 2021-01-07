Throwback Thursday: Side-by-side

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 7, 1976:

Locally

• ‘Snow covered roads, streets bring rash of minor accidents’

“All city and county schools were closed today as pre-dawn rain changed to sleet and snow, which accumulated to more than an inch of snow in most parts of the county.”

• ‘Planning underway on county bicentennial events’

“The Festivals ‘76 Committee of the Wilmington-Clinton County Bicentennial Steering Committee met at the Wilmington Area Chamber of Commerce office Tuesday morning. The meeting was chaired by Walter Peelle.

“The group was advised that the Wilmington News Journal will use the official Clinton County bicentennial emblem on its front page. … One of the highlights of the year will be the Wilmington-Clinton County American Revolutionary Bicentennial Time Capsule Parade to be held Saturday, July 3 featuring antique cars, farm equipment, bands and many floats.”

• Wilmington High School’s cagers defeated Greenfield 66-57 led by Tony Berlin’s 16 points, 14 apiece from Steve Hart and Gary Williams — who also snared 17 rebounds — and 10 points each by Steve Williams and Dale Achtermann. The ‘Cane JV team won led by John Elliott’s 17 points. Blanchester fell to Greeneview 84-54 as Gary Moore led the Wildcats with 14 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Harry Snyder and Mike Mobley each had 12 rebounds.

• Southern State defeated Cedarville led by Steve Kayser’s 21 points and Gerald Woodruff’s 14 rebounds.

• Brown Pontiac-Buick in Blanchester advertised, for $2,995, a ‘73 Grand Am, a ‘74 Gold Duster and a ‘74 Dart Custom; and for $3,695 a ‘75 Skyhawk.

• The Wilmington Business and Professional Women’s Club attended the club’s orientation meeting at the Minton Insurance offices. Pictured were officers: President Mrs. William Moreton Sr.; members Mrs. Thomas Biehl, Mrs. Harold Quigley, Mrs. Jack Dixon and Mrs. H.W. Reisinger; and membership chairman Mrs. Mary Alice Winters.

• The Murphy Theatre was set to feature Harry’s Balloon Circus including magic, comedy, juggling and Harry the Clown “IN PERSON — Star of Stage, TV, Circus.”

• The Wednesday evening TV schedule included “Little House on the Prairie”, “Tony Orlando and Dawn”, “Baretta”, “Cannon”, “Starsky & Hutch” and “The Blue Knight.” Featured for Thursday night were “Barney Miller”, “The Waltons”, “Grady”, “On the Rocks”, “Hawaii Five-O”, “Streets of San Francisco”, “Barnaby Jones” and “Harry O.”

