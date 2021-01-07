Washington Twp. reorganizes

The Washington Township Trustees held a meeting to reorganize on Jan. 4, 2021. Chris Horsley was elected president of the board and Jon Sharp was elected vice president. Vernon Gregory is the third trustee. Julie Eastes is the fiscal officer.

Trustees will hold meetings at 9 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at the Washington Township House at 162 SR 350 East, Cuba.

Washington Township has completed the annual financial report and it is available for public inspection at the Washington Township Hall, as required by ORC 117.38.