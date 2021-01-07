Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

James W. Brausch, trustee to James W. Brausch, 353 Dana Avenue and 238 Burdel Drive both in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Gladys Murphy to Petri M. Murphy 1/5 interest, Phillip Murphy 1/5 interest, Perry Murphy 1/5 interest, Corigan Zaffle 1/10 interest, Mandelyn Royal 1/10 interest, Ashley Bunton 1/10 interest, and Nichole Bunton 1/10 interest, 751 Wisbey Road in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

Don A. and Donna J. Farquhar to Don A. Farquhar, 150 Oak Street and another Oak Street property both in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Thomas Paul Matrka and Janet Gick Matrka to Gloria Renee and Gregory L. Lapine, 1562 Woodside Drive in Wilmington, $310,000.

Joshua T. Bezold to Dolores Fauley, 429 Mayfair Drive in Wilmington, $174,900.

Showen Family Revocable Living Trust to Courtney E. Moore, 1059 East Columbus Street in Wilmington, $129,900.

Jody and Diana Brothers to Joshua Aasron Gullette and Haley Marie Brothers, 6004 State Route 133 in Vernon Township, $285,000.

Brian and Casey Phillips to Todd J. and Rebecca L. Wilson, 6146 State Route 133 in Vernon Township, $260,000.

Mark F. Cowman to Mark F. Cowman, Steele Road in Green Township and Farmers Road in Washington Township, no sales amount.

Virginia Yvonne Gierse Living Trust to Eddie Eugene Watts Jr., 2223 Cowan Creek Road in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

Blain Hammons to Ronald Christman, three Frances Drive properties all in Vernon Township, $90,000.

John D. Pendry and Judith A. Johnson to Danielle Lynn Carruthers, Leslie M. Massie, Shelly K. Adkins and Jarrod D. Johnson, 1745 Wayne Road in Union Township, no sales amount.

WBHC Partners LLC to Wilmington Woodlands LLC, 30 Farquhar Avenue, 60 Farquhar Avenue, and two more Farquhar Avenue properties all in Wilmington, $800,000.

Thomas E. and Alberta L. Eckel to Thomas E. Eckel, 319 Second Street in Green Township, no sales amount.

Thomas E. Eckel to Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation, 319 Second Street in Green Township, no sales amount.

Ricky L. and Kimberly M. Hale to Marshall B. Fish, 627 North South Street in Wilmington, $108,000.

Streber Properties LLC to Tatiana Martinez, 623 Mead Street in Wilmington, $123,500.

Lyndsay M. and Adam M. Wilson to Bryan M. and Tina M. Dillon, 1233 Peggy Lane in Wilmington, $213,000.

Frank E. and Sharon K. Harrall to Timothy P. and Cheryl M. Jennewine, 182 Blue Jay Way in Chester Township, $490,000.

Elliott A. Zieman and Sara M. Ressing to James Gregory and Cynthia Ann Rawlins, 2330 Wayne Road and a State Route 73 property both in Union Township, $270,000.

Pamela G., Randall M., and Robert Ryan Moore to Randall M. and Pamela G. Moore, a North Webb Road property in Adams Township and a North Webb Road property in Union Township, no sales amount.

Darrell Nolley to Darrell L. Nolley Living Trust, 647 Grand Avenue in Sabina, no sales amount.

Austin T. and Jerrica K. Smith to Michael A. and Laurie J. Koncan, 43 Loving Lane and a Mitchell Road property both in Union Township, $364,200.

Jeremy and Courtney N. Crutchfield to Brenda and Norman Simpson, 425 Booth Avenue in Wilmington, $165,000.

Carol Myers to Jake and Hillary Yost, a Martinsville Road property in Washington Township, $79,000.

DeBold Builders LLC to Schuler Builders LLC, Hoskins Road property in Union Township, $45,000.

Betty M. Dabe to Kimberly Jo Grider and Cheryl Ann Utley, 145 Lebanon Road in Adams Township, no sales amount.

Edward M. and Amy L. Zaremba to Edward M. and Amy L. Zaremba, 415 Short Road in Clark Township, no sales amount.

Douglas R. and Teresa A. Barton to Douglas R. Barton and Teresa A. Barton, 3007 Greenfield Sabina Road and two more properties on Greenfield Sabina Road all in Richland Township, no sales amount.

Susan B. Neuhart to Joseph Anthony and Cindy Renee Solecki, 865 Oglesbee Road in Chester Township and an Oglesbee Road property in Union Township, $385,000.

Angela Ann Kerns to Harley N. Jr. and Angela Ann Palmateer, 1901 Hillcrest Avenue in Union Township, no sales amount.

Kirby L. Tolliver Trust Agreement and Kelly A. Tolliver Trust Agreement to Kirby L. Tolliver Trust Agreement and Kelly K. Tolliver, Corey M. Tolliver, and Clayton M. Tolliver, two properties on Antioch Road in Green Township, a State Route 134 property in Wilmington, and two Brown Road properties in Washington Township, no sales amount.

Kirby L. Tolliver Trust Agreement, Kelly K. Tolliver, Corey M. Tolliver, and Clayton M. Tolliver to Kirby L. Tolliver Trust Agreement, three Antioch Road properties and a Dailey Road property all in Green Township, $457,600.

