WPD makes domestic violence arrests; plus thefts, impaired drivers

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged domestic violence, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 4. According to the report, police responded to an East Locust Street residence and made contact with a female subject who had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates the victim was a parent of the suspect.

• Police arrested a female subject for alleged domestic violence at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 4. According to the report, police responded to a High Street residence and made contact with a male resident who had “apparent” minor injuries reportedly caused by the suspect — his spouse.

• Police charged a Crestline male for allegedly driving while intoxicated and for a one-way traffic violation at 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 2. According to the report, the officer witnesses a Jeep driving the wrong way down Fife Avenue, then merged onto Rombach Avenue “just after Liberty Savings Bank,” according to the report. A traffic stop was commenced just before the train tracks on Rombach Avenue. Police collected two vials of blood for the O.V.I. kit, the report indicates.

• At 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 1, emergency services responded to a reported overdose at the intersection of Columbus and North Wall Street. The report indicates a used syringe and a “dosage” of heroin were collected at the scene. No further details were listed.

• Police charged a 61-year-old subject with alleged O.V.I., O.V.I.-high test, and a marked lane violation at 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 31 near Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The report indicates alcohol was in use.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged theft and trespassing after responding to a Progress Way store at 9:04 p.m. on Jan. 2. According to the report, a Roku projector was the stolen item.

• Police arrested a Sabina for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 12:26 a.m. on Jan. 3. The suspect was seen on South Walnut Street pushing a laundry basket that belonged to a laundromat.

• Police cited a 39-year-old female for alleged trespassing after responding to a complaint of trespassing at a Progress Way store at 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 1.

• A female subject was charged with alleged theft after responding to a Progress Way on a theft report at 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 1. According to the report, an officer observed a “known female subject” remove items from a shelf and “then return the same items.” Police made contact with the suspect and charged her with theft. The report indicates the stolen items included a turkey and a pullover.

• At 12:42 a.m. on Dec. 31, located a male subject walking on Prairie Avenue reportedly under the influence. The male subject was in possession of suspected narcotics and a syringe. No further details were added.

• At 12:06 p.m. on Jan. 4, police seized a meth pipe and a gram of amphetamines/meth after responding to the area of North Lincoln and East Main Street. No further details were listed in the report.

• At 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 6, police responded to a business on Park Drive on a theft report. Upon arrival, an employee told police that sometime on Dec. 31 someone had removed catalytic converters from two vehicles.

