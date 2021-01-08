Great Oaks sets open houses

Parents and high school freshmen and sophomores will have the chance to get a first-hand look at more than 30 career majors available for high school juniors and seniors at Great Oaks Career Campuses during upcoming open houses.

Great Oaks Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey said the annual open house is an important step.

“Families tell us that they didn’t really understand just what Great Oaks has to offer until they visited a campus,” said Mulvey. “The state-of-the-art labs, hands-on learning, opportunities for a future career, college options — it all made sense once they saw the school and talked to teachers, students, and community members.”

About half of Great Oaks graduates go directly to college.

Social distancing requirements mean that open houses at Great Oaks campuses for prospective students and their families will be different this year, with a combination of online and in-person options.

Registration is required for most sessions. Go to www.greatoaks.com/openhouses for links and details.

The schedules and activities for Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oaks Drive, Wilmington are:

Jan. 19 or 28 from 4-8 p.m.

In-person open house for these programs: Animal Science and Management; Aviation Maintenance; Cosmetology; Dental Assisting; Digital Arts and Design; Early Childhood Education; Equine Science and Management; Exercise Science and Sports Medicine; Health Technology; and IT Academy.

Jan. 21 or 26 from 4-8 p.m.

In-person open house for these programs: Animal Science (Jan. 21); Automotive Refinishing and Collision Repair; Automotive Service Technician; Aviation Maintenance; CareerX; Construction Technologies; Digital Arts and Design; Health Technology; Heavy Equipment Operations & Engineering; IT Academy; Industrial Diesel Mechanics; and Welding.

