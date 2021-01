This is Clinton County’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Friday afternoon. The death toll is 40, one fewer than the previously reported total due to a death being reassigned to another county, according to the Clinton County Health District.

This is Clinton County’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Friday afternoon. The death toll is 40, one fewer than the previously reported total due to a death being reassigned to another county, according to the Clinton County Health District. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_friday-CC-numbers.jpg This is Clinton County’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Friday afternoon. The death toll is 40, one fewer than the previously reported total due to a death being reassigned to another county, according to the Clinton County Health District. CCHD