Dems for Kids donates

The Dems for Kids program of the Clinton County Democratic Party recently donated school supplies to county elementary schools, as they have done since 2001. Donated supplies include paper, pencils, crayons, scissors, and other items needed by young students. From left are Blanchester’s Putman Elementary secretary Caryn McCarty; Don Spurling, Dems for Kids; and Putman secretary, Linda Larrick. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_IMG_1623.jpg The Dems for Kids program of the Clinton County Democratic Party recently donated school supplies to county elementary schools, as they have done since 2001. Donated supplies include paper, pencils, crayons, scissors, and other items needed by young students. From left are Blanchester’s Putman Elementary secretary Caryn McCarty; Don Spurling, Dems for Kids; and Putman secretary, Linda Larrick. Submitted photo