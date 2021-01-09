‘Go Bucks!’ in the courtroom

On Friday, Jan. 8 Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck came out from judge’s chambers wearing an Ohio State University Buckeyes jersey to begin the twice-monthly drug court status hearings. The judge explained he is a Buckeyes fan and noted that OSU plays Monday evening in the college football national championship game. While chatting with drug court participants and their supporters before the proceedings began, it was learned the wife of one of the participants is a Michigan fan, which the judge had some fun with. The light-hearted start to the session contrasted with a somber close when a recent upsurge in local drug overdoses was discussed. An article on the drug court session is planned for Tuesday’s edition of the Wilmington News Journal.

On Friday, Jan. 8 Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck came out from judge’s chambers wearing an Ohio State University Buckeyes jersey to begin the twice-monthly drug court status hearings. The judge explained he is a Buckeyes fan and noted that OSU plays Monday evening in the college football national championship game. While chatting with drug court participants and their supporters before the proceedings began, it was learned the wife of one of the participants is a Michigan fan, which the judge had some fun with. The light-hearted start to the session contrasted with a somber close when a recent upsurge in local drug overdoses was discussed. An article on the drug court session is planned for Tuesday’s edition of the Wilmington News Journal. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_rudduck.jpg On Friday, Jan. 8 Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck came out from judge’s chambers wearing an Ohio State University Buckeyes jersey to begin the twice-monthly drug court status hearings. The judge explained he is a Buckeyes fan and noted that OSU plays Monday evening in the college football national championship game. While chatting with drug court participants and their supporters before the proceedings began, it was learned the wife of one of the participants is a Michigan fan, which the judge had some fun with. The light-hearted start to the session contrasted with a somber close when a recent upsurge in local drug overdoses was discussed. An article on the drug court session is planned for Tuesday’s edition of the Wilmington News Journal. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal