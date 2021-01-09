Posted on by

Community Calendar: Drive-Thru Santa to benefit CM Band


Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Wilmington monthly blood drive sponsored by CMH Regional Health System is Wednesday, Jan. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

