Community Calendar: Drive-Thru Santa to benefit CM Band

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

• Wilmington monthly blood drive sponsored by CMH Regional Health System is Wednesday, Jan. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.