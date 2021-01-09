Drive-thru mobile food pantry Thursday

WILMINGTON — Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio will be hosting a Food for All Mobile Pantry from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at the St.Columbkille Parish Center, 73 N. Mulberry St. Wilmington.

The food distribution will be at the parish center door in the alleyway. The recipients should remain in their cars. This pantry is open to all eligible residents of Clinton County.

If you know anyone that would benefit from this pantry, please let them know. TEFAP Eligibility Guidelines: Household incomes less than 230% federal poverty line, and photo ID and current piece of mail necessary for registration. Please empty your vehicle’s trunk to make room for groceries.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. Street parking is recommended for anyone volunteering since parking will be at a premium this day.

This pantry is made possible by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio and the strong support of area churches, organizations and volunteers.