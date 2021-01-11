Local Briefs: McCarty named president of county commissioners; locals on OWU dean’s list

McCarty president of commissioners

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty has been appointed president of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners for 2021. It’s the first time that McCarty, a first-term commissioner, has been president, a role that generally rotates among the three commissioners annually.

The president presides over the twice-weekly business meetings held by the commissioners.

McCarty succeeds Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed, who took the opportunity to look back at his year as president.

After saying he looks forward to working with McCarty to attain goals that benefit Clinton County residents, Steed remarked that 2020 was “a test of my leadership” and pointed to the pandemic.

Steed said accomplishments in 2020 include: Advancing the implementation of new technology enabling remote work by county employees and how they provide services; supporting one of the few county fairs held in Ohio in 2020; distributing $1.5 million CARES Act funds locally; supporting local companies; and recognizing the effective implementation of the Clean Up Clinton County initiative.

2 on OWU dean’s list

Ohio Wesleyan University 2020 fall semester dean’s list for a 3.5 or better included Paiton Walker of Wilmington and Chloe Williams of Wilmington.