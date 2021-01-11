CCSO arrests include menacing, domestic violence and assault

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A 37-year-old Lynchburg male was charged with alleged aggravated menacing after deputies received a report the suspect entered a New Vienna residence and threatened a resident and their family. The report indicates a handgun was the weapon used.

• A 39-year-old Sabina was charged with alleged domestic violence after deputies received a report of him allegedly makes verbal threats to the victim over the phone at 5:38 p.m. on Jan. 5.

• A 61-year-old Blanchester male was arrested for alleged assault while a deputy was transporting the suspect to Clinton Memorial Hospital at 6:57 p.m. on Dec. 31. According to the report, the suspect became disorderly while being transported and assaulted the deputy.

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Sabina male for alleged littering at 11:34 a.m. on Jan. 8. According to the report, deputies responded to a house on Nance Road in Sabina/Wayne Township being renovated in reference to unauthorized trash dumping. The report lists a 23-year-old male as the victim and he does not know the suspect. Deputies collected three pieces of mail that listed the suspect’s name and address.

• At 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 6, a traffic stop for a lane violation around State Route 73 West and Mitchell Road in Union Township led to a drug-trafficking investigation. Deputies seized a radio, a GPS, and $379 in cash. No drugs were listed but were indicated to have been involved. The report lists three suspects: a 29-year-old Loveland male, a 29-year-old Cincinnati female, and a 35-year-old Sabina male. According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, no charges have been filed against the suspect as of now, but the Loveland male has a plea hearing scheduled in February related to charges of trespassing and theft from December.

• At 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, deputies were dispatched to a construction site on State Route 73 South in Union Township in reference to the theft of a backhoe. The report lists a John Deere brand backhoe, valued at $15,000, as the stolen item. It belonged to a construction company based out of Greenfield.

• At 8:36 p.m. on Jan. 1, a 36-year-old Martinsville female reported a 33-year-old Xenia using the victim’s car without permission. The event took place between Dec. 10, 2020 to the reporting date. No charges have been filed against the suspect, according to Clinton County Municipal Court records. The vehicle was a blue Hyundai Tiburon.

• At 11:16 a.m. on Jan. 5, a Clarksville resident reported he was the victim of identity theft. The report indicates “other documents” as the item stolen.

At 9:57 a.m. on Jan. 7, a 61-year-old Columbus female and a 54-year-old Martinsville male, both employees at a Clinton County establishment, reported personal information had been stolen for fraudulent unemployment claims.

• At 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 7, a 30-year-old Adams Township male reported someone used his personal information to unemployment fraudulently. The report indicates intangible identity property had been stolen.

• At 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 5, a 56-year-old Washington Township female reported someone filed for unemployment checks on her name.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574