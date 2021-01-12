Clinton Countian Randall Meyer reappointed Ohio inspector general

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the reappointment of Randall Meyer of Clinton County as Ohio Inspector General.

“I am humbled and honored by Governor DeWine’s appointment to continue serving as Ohio’s Inspector General. I will continue to tackle the challenges and responsibilities of such a critical position. I am committed to safeguarding integrity and dedicated to stamping out fraud, waste and abuse in Ohio,” Meyer stated in an email to the News Journal.

Meyer was first appointed as Ohio Inspector General a decade ago in January 2011. While serving as the inspector general, Meyer has released over 600 reports of investigation, issued more than 900 recommendations to agencies, and identified over $280 million dollars lost to the state of Ohio.

After completing four years of honorable military service in the U.S. Navy, Meyer began work as a police officer in 1990, serving as a deputy in the San Francisco Bay area. Then in 1992, Meyer returned to Ohio, working first as a police officer, and then as a detective for the City of Wilmington Police Department.

In 1999, Meyer was recruited to serve as a criminal investigator for the Ohio Attorney General, and was eventually promoted as director of the Ohio Attorney General’s Anti-Gang Unit. During this time, Meyer developed and established G.U.A.R.D., a statewide security threat group database which singularly integrated the various data collection systems used by different investigative entities.

In 2003, Meyer joined the Ohio Auditor of State’s Public Corruption Unit as senior investigator and, in 2007, was promoted to chief of Special Investigations, managing the unit’s responsibility of identifying misappropriated or illegally expended public funds, and instituting a statewide fraud prevention training program.

Meyer has served as a member of the board of directors of the National White Collar Crime Center since 2008. In 2013, Meyer was elected to the board of directors of the Association of Inspectors General, and for two years served on the executive committee.

The Ohio inspector general is authorized by law to investigate alleged wrongful acts or omissions committed by state officers or employees. The jurisdiction of the Inspector General’s Office is limited to the executive branch of state government.

The inspector general’s jurisdiction includes state universities and state medical colleges. The Offices of the Secretary of State, the Auditor of State, the Treasurer of State, and the Attorney General, and their respective state officers or employees are statutorily excluded from the jurisdiction of the Inspector General’s Office.

