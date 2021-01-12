Muni court: Stiff penalties for OVIs, hunting/trapping without permits

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 4, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2021:

• Jason Borton, 48, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $540 court costs. Additional charges of O.V.I., a second driving under suspension-financial charge, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, failure to control, no operator’s license, and two counts of fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Joshua Allen, 19, of Blanchester, two counts of hunting deer without a permit, one count of trapping without a permit, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,500, assessed $270 court costs. Allen shall not take part in any hunting/trapping/fishing for two years starting from Jan. 4, 2021. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources shall not issue any further hunting/fishing/trapping permits to Allen prior to Jan. 4, 2023. Allen must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, complete non-reporting probation, pay $500 in restitution, and must have no contact with the trapping location. A “game without tags” charge was dismissed.

• Brent Kiphart, 47, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 120 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 6, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. ALS vacated A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Karen Figart, 44, of Midland, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 7, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Figart must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 22, 2021. A drug paraphernalia charge and marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Anthony Jackson, 34, of Hillsboro, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jackson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, failure to control, no operator’s license, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Carrie Wivell, 45, of Hollywood, Florida, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Wivell must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I., going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_gavel-pic-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574