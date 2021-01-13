TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2021. There are 352 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 13, 1982, an Air Florida 737 crashed into Washington, D.C.‘s 14th Street Bridge and fell into the Potomac River while trying to take off during a snowstorm, killing a total of 78 people, including four motorists on the bridge; four passengers and a flight attendant survived.

On this date:

In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)

In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans U.S. birthright citizenship.

In 1964, Roman Catholic Bishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) was appointed Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, by Pope Paul VI.

In 2012, the Italian luxury liner Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio and flipped onto its side; 32 people were killed.

In 2018, a false alarm that warned of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii sent the islands into a panic, with people abandoning cars on a highway and preparing to flee their homes; officials apologized and said the alert was sent when someone hit the wrong button during a shift change.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 91. TV personality Nick Clooney is 87. Actor Billy Gray is 83. Actor Richard Moll is 78. Actor Kevin Anderson is 61. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 60. Country singer Trace Adkins is 59. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 57. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 55. Actor Orlando Bloom is 44. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 31. NHL center Connor McDavid is 24.