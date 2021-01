WILMINGTON — The information on Clinton County vaccine distribution and vaccination sites will be announced on THURSDAY (Jan. 14), not Wednesday (today) as previously reported.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency had earlier stated that a “media advisory” would be issued Wednesday (which the News Journal took to mean the actual information would be released) — but the actual information will not be announced until Thursday.

We apologize for the confusion.

