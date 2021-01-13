HS seniors: Apply for BHV scholarships

The Burton, Hale and Vogel Legacy Foundation is proud to offer five $1,000 scholarships to Clinton County high school seniors in 2021. One scholarship will be available for each of the following schools: Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Laurel Oaks, and Wilmington.

Any high school senior with a GPA of 3.0 or higher may apply. Applications must be submitted no later than April 9. All eligible seniors are encouraged to apply.

To apply, submit a copy of your high school transcript and a written essay to one of these questions:

1. What is your dream job? Why? What are you doing now to achieve this?

2. Who you are is closely tied to where you’ve been and who you’ve known. Who is your biggest influence, and why? What legacy do you want to leave behind for others to follow?

The written essay has no word or page limit.

