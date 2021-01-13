More muni court sentences handed down

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 4, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2021:

• Yatrell Medley, 22, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Medley must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Melinda Wise, 37, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to two days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Wise must have no contact with the victim, complete eight hours of community service, and must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• William Fix, 52, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Ricky Harner Sr., 58, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, dog at large, fined $400, assessed $270 court costs. A fictitious registration charge was dismissed.

• Mykal Montgomery, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $430, assessed $270 court costs. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Stanley Pfister, 61, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a public indecency charge.

• Carolyn Barlas, 42, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. An additional drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

•Lindsey Martin, 36, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Bradley Blackburn, 25, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, going 83 in a 55 mph speed zone, seat belt violation, fined $550, assessed $270 court costs.

• James Lakes, 38, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lakes.

• Tristan Thomas, 34, of Wilmington, going 93 in a 65-speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Thomas.

• Cordell Holbrook, 21, of Minford, marijuana possession, ‘open container in a prohibited area’, drug paraphernalia, fined $400, assessed $295. The cases were waived by Holbrook.

• Justyn Runyon, 25, of Sabina, assault. Sentencing stayed until Jan. 27. Additional charges of two counts of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence, aggravated trespassing, criminal damages, and bike lights violation were dismissed.

• Stephanie Singer, 31, of Cincinnati, assault. Sentencing stayed until Jan. 20.

