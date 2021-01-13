All safe after loaded gun found in Blan Intermediate student’s locker

BLANCHESTER — A loaded gun was found in a locker at Blanchester Intermediate School (grades 4 and 5) Wednesday afternoon.

“The school day has ended, students are on buses heading home, and all is well,” according to Superintendent Dean Lynch Wednesday afternoon.

An all-call was sent out which stated: “After receiving a tip, our Intermediate School principal was quickly able to locate and secured a loaded gun which was found in a student’s locker this afternoon. Our preliminary investigation indicates there was no immediate (or current) threat to our students and/or employees. We are very fortunate that the situation turned out the way it did.

He added, “I would like to praise Principal, Jen Molitor, for the quick response and starting her investigation so promptly.

“Thank you and continue to stay safe.”

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_blan-schools-logo-4.jpg