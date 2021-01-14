Throwback Thursday: Snow daze

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 11, 1941:

National headlines

• ‘Nazis Actively In Mediterranean War’’

“BULLETIN/BERLIN (AP) — Reichsmarshal Hermann Goering declared tonight that not a single German factory has been ‘put out of commission by the British’. He contrasted this with what he said was the destruction of many plants in Britain.”

“Germany has actively entered the war against Britain in the Mediterranean basin, lending Italy a hand in an apparent attempt to offset reverses in North Africa and loosen the sea blockade.”

Locally

• Dr. J.L. Parrett of Sabina, chair of the Clinton County Republican central and executive committees, would head a local group attending the inauguration of Ohio Gov. John W. Bricker in Columbus. Also planning to attend were R.H. Hildebrant, Herman Shank, Sam Nicely and Homer Saville.

• Two baskets by Howard Patton and one by Jim Taylor in overtime gave Jefferson’s cagers a 29-27 win over Blanchester. Martinsville beat Clarksville 27-13 while Sabina beat Kingman 24-21 and Wayne beat New Vienna 39-24 led by Junior Sharp’s 18 points. The Reesville-Port William game was postponed due to the flu epidemic.

• Advertised was “Under new management: the Amble Inn at 438 East Main Street (near Wilmington College), across RR tracks, is now managed by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cowgill” and the “Opening Sunday” menu included: Fried chicken, 50 cents; Home baked ham 30 cents, T-bone steak 45 cents and hot pork 30 cents, all including vegetables.

• Mrs. Harry Hodson hosted the English Club at her home. A Wilmington High School quartet entertained comprised of William Worthington, Franklin Monahan, Frederick Buckley and Jack Crites.

• Wilford Gillam, a vocational ag student and son of Harold Gillam, will represent Kingman High School Future Farmers in the farm credit public speaking contest at Lebanon High School.

• “The Out Door Epic” film “Trail of Vigilantes” starring Franchot Tone, Peggy Moran, Broderick Crawford, and Andy Devine was coming to the Lamax Theatre in Wilmington. Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Here Comes the Navy” with Jimmy Cagney and Pat O’Brien.

Looking on South on South Street Nov. 26, 1950 when 17 inches of snow fell within three days. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.