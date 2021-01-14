Local providers detail vaccination info for those age 80 & up, and info for future vaccinations

WILMINGTON — It’s time to “Step up and be a vaccine hero” for your family, friends, yourself — “and all of Clinton County.”

Those were the words of Dr. Brian Santin at Thursday’s countywide virtual press conference about the roll-out of local COVID-19 vaccinations in Clinton County.

Santin is Chief Medical Officer of Clinton Memorial Hospital. The event was organized by the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, which has been providing support and tools for frontline workers.

Medical providers emphasized that residents should:

• Only call one provider to schedule an appointment — not multiple ones

• Residents must receive their initial vaccination, as well as the follow-up vaccination, from the same provider

• You do not need to have a negative COVID-19 test before getting vaccinated

• If you have recovered from COVID-19, it is still recommended that you get vaccinated

• There are no waiting lists being scheduled at this time.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Clinton County residents ages 80 and older may be scheduled:

CCHD

• Renee Quallen, RN, WIC Director and spokesperson with the Clinton County Health District, said that the CCHD has administered 400 vaccinations so far at the CCHD, in closed PODs (Points of Dispensing), and traveling to other locations.

She said that, as the state begins Phase 1B, the CCHD has received 200 Pfizer vaccines avail to residents 80 and older. Appointments can be scheduled beginning at 9 a.m. (through 4:30 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 15, locals may call the CCHD phone bank to schedule a vaccination appointment at 937-382-3829, ext. 0 (zero).

Also, the CCHD will also soon be administering second vaccinations of the Moderna vaccine.

Quallen said those 80 and up should bring a photo ID (it can be an expired one) with them to their appointment; proof of insurance if you have it (although the vaccination is free); and one person may accompany you in the appointment process, including coming in and helping you in/out of a vehicle).

“Hopefully this is the start of bringing hope, health and healing to our community,” said Quallen.

CMH

• Dr. Santin said beginning Monday, Jan. 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., locals age 80 and up may call Clinton Memorial Hospital at 937-382-9610 to schedule an appointment for a first vaccination.

HealthSource

• Holly Binnig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for HealthSource of Ohio, said they will be providing vaccine for those age 80 and older at their Wilmington location — drive-thru appointments only — at 140 W. Main St. Call 937-444-8009 (available 24/7) and leave your name, address and birthdate — or go to healthsourceofohio.org — then office staff will contact you to schedule an appointment.

Kroger

Elizabeth Adams at Kroger in Blanchester said that eventually their Kroger and The Little Clinic would receive vaccines, but they have not yet been told when or what the process will be.

Get notices

Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel also encouraged local citizens to sign up for the county’s new emergency notification systems. Also, they are working on delivering flyers to various locations that state who residents may contact to schedule vaccinations.

Clinton County Board of Commissioners President Mike McCarty, who moderated the press conference, added, “Please continue to have grace and patience” as the county and its medical providers move forward in vaccinating local residents.

