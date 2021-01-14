Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office adds two staffers

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office has recently filled two vacancies. John Kaspar of Lebanon has been appointed Chief Deputy Prosecutor, and Lauren Kitchen of Miamisburg has been appointed felony trial prosecutor.

Kaspar joins the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office after a distinguished run with the Lebanon law firm of Gray and Duning, as a criminal defense attorney. At the time of his appointment he was the only capital death case certified attorney in Warren County.

Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew McCoy said, “I met John many years ago as a defense attorney. He impressed me with his integrity and willingness to take on the most difficult cases. He’s battle tested.”

McCoy added, “I’m glad to have him on our team, and his responsibilities will include helping oversee the criminal division and representation of countywide officials, boards and agencies.”

Kitchen graduated from the University of Akron School of Law where she was a Dean’s List student, assistant editor of the “Akron Law Review”, and an award-winning member of the Moot Court Team.

Following graduation she was an associate litigation attorney with a firm in Maple Heights. She joins felony prosecutor Mel Planas being principally responsible for day-to-day felony prosecutor work in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

In her first jury trial with Planas, she helped secure a conviction for felonious assault with a deadly weapon in the case State v. Corey Peck.

“In a very short time Ms. Kitchen has demonstrated herself a tough and smart trial lawyer who will be a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom,” McCoy said.

Kaspar and Kitchen join a veteran staff.

“We’ve put together a team that I would argue as being the best in the state,” McCoy said.

