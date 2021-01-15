UPDATED: Information for scheduling local COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health District have now all been booked for the 200 vaccines currently available for those age 80 and up. The phone bank opened at 9 a.m. Friday, and by 10:30 all appointments had been booked.

The CCHD will advise the public about scheduling future appointments once they have received more vaccine.

Please note that the Kroger website will update this weekend to schedule appointments for the BLANCHESTER location. They will have 100 doses for their first round.

Starting on Monday (MLK Day), Clinton Memorial Hospital and Health Source will begin setting appointments. They will have 100 doses each for their first round.

“Please remain patient, stay safe, and look out for one another!” reminds the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

