Clinton County nonprofits that serve children and youth may apply for Lucas Fund grants

The Robert E. Lucas Memorial Fund is calling for grant applications from Clinton County nonprofit organizations that serve children and youth. The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.

The Foundation has a grant portal and applications will be accepted electronically on the home page of the Foundation at www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org .

“The portal makes applying for grants through the CCF so much easier,” said Jan Blohm, executive director. “Organizations will establish an account and set a password. Each time they apply for a grant that information is linked to their application.

“Additionally, answers to some questions can be copied and pasted to another application. Applications will be stored in the organization’s account along with financial information.”

The Lucas advisory committee is searching for programs and projects that depend on collaboration and will inspire creative approaches to our toughest issues surrounding Clinton County children and adolescents.

“There is a substantial emphasis placed on expanded programs, new ideas, fresh programs,” said Blohm. “Those who have been awarded Lucas Fund grants in the past are invited to apply, but these programs must demonstrate some new components, either in the way they will operate, the population they will serve or the programs are expanded or improved.

Dr. Robert Lucas was an educator, business leader and community organizer. He served as superintendent of Princeton City Schools and was one of the founders of the Clinton County Foundation. He created the Clinton County Leadership Institute, directed Downtown Wilmington and the Chamber of Commerce. He served as president of the Ohio PTA and as a supervisor for the Ohio Department of Education.

“He was an amazing person and did so much for education and our community,” said Blohm. “He had a vision, drive and enthusiasm that not many have. If it weren’t for Bob Lucas, the Denver Hotel and the Murphy Theatre — those great Wilmington institutions, would not have been preserved.”

The fund was established to ensure his legacy and continue his commitment to Clinton County.

Donors may make gifts or bequests to the Lucas Fund or other Clinton County Funds by contacting the Clinton County Foundation at 937-566-1634.

“It is great when others are motivated to give to causes that truly matter here in Clinton County. That’s what a community foundation does,” added Blohm.

Grant seekers should check out the Lucas Fund brochure and grant application for criteria and restrictions. Find these on the website and Facebook page for the Foundation.

Questions about the funding opportunity may be directed to the Clinton County Foundation/Jan Blohm at 937-566-1634 or clintoncountyohiofoundation@gmail.com .

