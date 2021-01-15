Clinton County’s HEAP director retires

Debbie Schalk recently retired as the Home Energy Assistance Program Director for the Clinton County Community Action Program. According to Jane Newkirk, Director of Community Action, Schalk worked for the agency 42 years assisting Clinton County residents with their emergency needs. During her time at the agency, she was dedicated to her job, the clients, and co-workers, and will be missed by everyone

