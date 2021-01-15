2 felony charges, $100K bond for Dayton man in wake of Wednesday’s car chase

WILMINGTON — A Dayton man has been charged with alleged kidnapping and failure to comply.

Isaiah Youngblood, 22, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, appeared in Clinton County Municipal Court where he received the two felony charges — felony 2 kidnapping and felony 3 failure to comply.

Judge Mike Daugherty set the bond at $100,000, adding that Youngblood must not leave the state, consume alcohol or drugs of abuse, and must not receive any new criminal charges.

Police say that on Wednesday afternoon Youngblood — with four juveniles in the car — was driving the Mercedes-Benz that had been reported stolen from a Dayton car lot and reached speeds of 120 mph between Sabina and Wilmington and up to 70 mph on a busy Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

Police had to back off the chase twice due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Youngblood allegedly struck several cars and a pickup truck in Wilmington before finally coming to a stop at South Street and Randolph Street, where he allegedly fled on foot before being apprehended on Midway Avenue.

At least a dozen units of the Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were involved in the incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21.

