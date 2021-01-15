Pub: Wilmington News Journal
Date: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021
Issue 11, Volume 185
Price: $1
Bar Code Last 4 Digits: 0901
Sections: 1
Pages: 10
Comics/Puzzles Pages: 2
News Contact: Tom Barr (cell) 513-508-4399 (please text first; call if needed)
Backup News Contact: Gary Huffenberger (cell) 937-725-9441
Sports Contact: Mark Huber (cell) 937-725-8726
Paginator:
_______________________________________*____
PAGE 1 — A17 Template
WNJ.011621.Skybox.Saturday
1) WNJ.011621.Bball.photos.Page1 (Standalone/composite pic)
2) WNJ.011621.covid.couple 19.4” (with 2 photos; Main Art/Page 1: “wedding day”; Jump: “recent pic”)
3/side) WNJ.011621.charged.riot 8.5” (logo Web Only)
4/side) WNJ.011621.youngblood 6.3” (with mug)
5) WNJ.011621.ECMS.honor.roll 6.8” (logo is optional)
WNJ.011621.Index
ˆ
PAGE 2 NEWS/OBITS (Obit deadline 3:30 p.m., all in by 3:40ish) ++++++++++
WNJ.011621.Paid.Obit.Dye 8.6” (with photo)
WNJ.011621.Death.Notice.Federle 0.8”
WNJ.011621.Death.Notice.McFarland 0.8”
Fill as needed
ˆ
PAGE 3 NEWS++++++++++++++
MUST: WNJ.011621.Ag.column.Nye 20.6” (with mug)
Bottom: Weather map
ˆ
PAGE 6 NEWS/Classifieds++++++++++++++++
MUST: WNJ.011621.vaccine.info (standalone)
If room: WNJ.011621.TodayInHistory 9.5”
Fill as needed (local as available)
ˆ
COMICS PAGE
PUZZLES PAGE (with AP entertainment filler)
LOCAL CONTENT FOR INSIDE (to be used before AP if possible)+++++++++++++
WNJ.011621.HEAP.director.retires (standalone)
WNJ.011621.CCF.Lucas.Fund 13.6” (with mug)
ˆ
As needed to fill/Inside Pages +++Please use these stories first ahead of other worldwide AP stories IF possible ++++++
WNJ011621.CapitolBreachOhioStatehouse 7.1” (Logo only if needed)
WNJ.011621.impeachment.folo 17.8” (with 2 mugs)
WNJ.011621.Editorial.google.monopoly 18.5” (with Their View kicker)
WNJ.011621.VirusOutbreak-Unemployment 23.1”
WNJ.011621.BidenInaugurationAmtrak 13.8”
PAGE 7 SPORTS B-17
1_WNJ011621.BBK.standalone
2_WNJ011621.NFL.browns
3_WNJ011421.OLY.gameson 23 inches (With OLY RINGS LOGO) DO NOT JUMP
4_WNJ011521.NFL.alternate 20 inches DO NOT JUMP
5_WNJ011621.RDP.thursday 24 inches (With Optional Photo, Several Agate Summaries)
PAGE 8 SPORTS
1_WNJ011621.BBK.wilmatbatavia 15 inches (Late Game, With Agate Summary)
2_WNJ011621.leadingoff 19 inches
3_JUMP for {wnj011621.RDP.thursday}
4_JUMP for {wnj011621.NFL.browns}
5_Friday AP As Needed