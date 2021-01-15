Pub: Wilmington News Journal

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Issue 11, Volume 185

Price: $1

Bar Code Last 4 Digits: 0901

Sections: 1

Pages: 10

Comics/Puzzles Pages: 2

News Contact: Tom Barr (cell) 513-508-4399 (please text first; call if needed)

Backup News Contact: Gary Huffenberger (cell) 937-725-9441

Sports Contact: Mark Huber (cell) 937-725-8726

Paginator:

_______________________________________*____

PAGE 1 — A17 Template

WNJ.011621.Skybox.Saturday

1) WNJ.011621.Bball.photos.Page1 (Standalone/composite pic)

2) WNJ.011621.covid.couple 19.4” (with 2 photos; Main Art/Page 1: “wedding day”; Jump: “recent pic”)

3/side) WNJ.011621.charged.riot 8.5” (logo Web Only)

4/side) WNJ.011621.youngblood 6.3” (with mug)

5) WNJ.011621.ECMS.honor.roll 6.8” (logo is optional)

WNJ.011621.Index

ˆ

PAGE 2 NEWS/OBITS (Obit deadline 3:30 p.m., all in by 3:40ish) ++++++++++

WNJ.011621.Paid.Obit.Dye 8.6” (with photo)

WNJ.011621.Death.Notice.Federle 0.8”

WNJ.011621.Death.Notice.McFarland 0.8”

Fill as needed

ˆ

PAGE 3 NEWS++++++++++++++

MUST: WNJ.011621.Ag.column.Nye 20.6” (with mug)

Bottom: Weather map

ˆ

PAGE 6 NEWS/Classifieds++++++++++++++++

MUST: WNJ.011621.vaccine.info (standalone)

If room: WNJ.011621.TodayInHistory 9.5”

Fill as needed (local as available)

ˆ

COMICS PAGE

PUZZLES PAGE (with AP entertainment filler)

LOCAL CONTENT FOR INSIDE (to be used before AP if possible)+++++++++++++

WNJ.011621.HEAP.director.retires (standalone)

WNJ.011621.CCF.Lucas.Fund 13.6” (with mug)

ˆ

As needed to fill/Inside Pages +++Please use these stories first ahead of other worldwide AP stories IF possible ++++++

WNJ011621.CapitolBreachOhioStatehouse 7.1” (Logo only if needed)

WNJ.011621.impeachment.folo 17.8” (with 2 mugs)

WNJ.011621.Editorial.google.monopoly 18.5” (with Their View kicker)

WNJ.011621.VirusOutbreak-Unemployment 23.1”

WNJ.011621.BidenInaugurationAmtrak 13.8”

PAGE 7 SPORTS B-17

1_WNJ011621.BBK.standalone

2_WNJ011621.NFL.browns

3_WNJ011421.OLY.gameson 23 inches (With OLY RINGS LOGO) DO NOT JUMP

4_WNJ011521.NFL.alternate 20 inches DO NOT JUMP

5_WNJ011621.RDP.thursday 24 inches (With Optional Photo, Several Agate Summaries)

PAGE 8 SPORTS

1_WNJ011621.BBK.wilmatbatavia 15 inches (Late Game, With Agate Summary)

2_WNJ011621.leadingoff 19 inches

3_JUMP for {wnj011621.RDP.thursday}

4_JUMP for {wnj011621.NFL.browns}

5_Friday AP As Needed