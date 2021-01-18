‘A day on, not a day off’: WC students, staff volunteer in community

Wilmington College students Savannah Manson, left, and Hannah Rammel help organize the storage area in the Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s Matrka Family House.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Wilmington College students Jackson Todd, left, and Brandon Cox help assemble shelves at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s Matrka Family House on Monday.
John Hamilton | News Journal
A group of Wilmington College students helps organize a storage unit at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Monday as part of their community service day. Chip Murdock, WC’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion & Service and Civic Engagement, told the News Journal there were students from the basketball and swim teams as well as members of sororities and fraternities.
John Hamilton | News Journal
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College students, faculty and staff renewed a tradition Monday as they participated in the national day of service — often described as “a day on, not a day off” — associated with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The Office of Service and Civic Engagement sent volunteers to serve at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter as well as the Hope House on Monday morning.
The College is one of 10 organizations to receive ServeOhio grants as WC students will be among 312 volunteers across the state working on the MLK Day service component.
This year’s grant-funded project included building/replacing damaged shelving along with other tasks at the homeless shelter.
