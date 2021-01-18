‘A day on, not a day off’: WC students, staff volunteer in community

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College students, faculty and staff renewed a tradition Monday as they participated in the national day of service — often described as “a day on, not a day off” — associated with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The Office of Service and Civic Engagement sent volunteers to serve at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter as well as the Hope House on Monday morning.

The College is one of 10 organizations to receive ServeOhio grants as WC students will be among 312 volunteers across the state working on the MLK Day service component.

This year’s grant-funded project included building/replacing damaged shelving along with other tasks at the homeless shelter.