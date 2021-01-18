HealthFirst to fund 8 local projects

WILMINGTON – HealthFirst for Clinton County announced they will provide funding for eight local health-related projects that promote the good health of residents in Clinton County through education, innovation, and patient care support.

Organizations that will benefit from HealthFirst’s recent grant cycle, which concluded in late December, include the Clinton County Trails Coalition, Blanchester Senior Citizens Center, Clinton County Community Action, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, Energize Clinton County, Health Alliance of Clinton County, Talbert House Prevention Services in Warren and Clinton Counties, and the United Way of Clinton County.

In 2020, HealthFirst for Clinton County has granted more than $111,000 to local organizations to support their health-related projects. The organization also awarded grants to four local organizations for COVID-19 related community projects.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than one million dollars to numerous community organizations. HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers

HealthFirst for Clinton County will be offering its next grant cycle in the spring of 2021, with more details to come. To learn more about HealthFirst for Clinton County visit www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_HealthFirst-logo.jpg