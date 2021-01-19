American Legion Auxiliary Post 49 gives $500 to Community Care Hospice for patient care

WILMINGTON — The American Legion Auxiliary Post 49 of Wilmington recently donated $500 to Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice. The funds will be used for patient care and services.

“We appreciate the generosity of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 49,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We are grateful for the Auxiliary’s support our mission of providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Through the American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program, Community Care Hospice honors the service of veteran patients and assures them of receiving the highest quality of care. In addition to celebrating and thanking veterans for their service, American Pride assists patients in obtaining access to all the benefits to which veterans are eligible, provides spiritual support, and addresses individual post-traumatic stress issues.

Historically, the American Legion Auxiliary’s purpose has been to seek and promote the welfare of others, especially by donating money to good causes.

“We have seen so many of our veterans and their families in this small community who have required the services of Community Care Hospice,” said Kathey Carroll, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 49. “Community Care Hospice continually goes above and beyond to provide more than the basic needs for these individuals and their families. It is comforting to know, and to witness, the work that Community Care Hospice does to make the final days of life ‘quality’ days for both the patient and their family.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_donation.jpg Submitted photo