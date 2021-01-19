Municipal court: Woman in SWAT standoff given jail term; other violators sentenced

WILMINGTON — The final suspect from the SWAT standoff on Brownberry Drive was sentenced to jail time.

Jennifer Rousch, 40, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 120 days in jail on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Roush pled guilty to charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business related to the incident last March. She also pled guilty to drug instrument possession.

Roush, along with Brandon Michael King and Thaddeus “Teddy” Knapp, were arrested after barricading themselves in an apartment after Xenia and Wilmington police arrived with a search warrant out of Xenia.

The three were eventually apprehended after tear gas was fired into the building. One Wilmington police officer received serious leg injuries after a fall in the apartment building.

King was sentenced to two years in prison in Greene County in August on two counts of breaking and entering. Knapp was sentenced to 17 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of resisting arrest in Clinton County Common Pleas Court in August.

Roush must also pay $1,250 in fines and $270 in court costs. A trespassing charge and a second drug instrument possession charge against Roush were dismissed.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 11, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2021:

• Michael Stewart, 28, of Wilmington, domestic violence, protection order violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Stewart must have no contact with the victim. A child endangerment charge and a second protection order violation charge were dismissed.

• Raymond Wheeling, 72, of Wilmington, O.V.I., failure to control sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 13, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2024, fined $1,105, assessed $135 court costs. Wheeling must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The operator’s license was destroyed. ALS vacated. A hit-skip charge was dismissed.

• Hiawatha Baker, 47, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 14, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation, get an ORS assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine and grant driving privileges on Jan. 14. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Matthew Naegele, 36, of Martinsville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 14, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Naegele must take part in probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The operator’s license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges were granted after Jan. 29. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Dwight White, 61, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an attempted assault on a police officer.

• Nicholas Riddle, 20, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, no operator’s license, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. The “physical control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Riddle must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, fictitious registration, and a headlight violation were dismissed.

• James Funk, 26, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Funk must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

